Three Inter Milan players have the COVID-19 gene.

Following coronavirus PCR tests on Thursday, Alex Cordaz, Edin Dzeko, and Martin Satriano all tested positive.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Three first-team players for Internazionale Milano tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the club announced.

Alex Cordaz, Edin Dzeko, and Martin Satriano all tested positive for COVID-19 after PCR tests on Thursday, according to Inter Milan.

Three players have already been placed in self-isolation at home, according to the club, and will adhere to all government health guidelines.