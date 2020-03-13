Three Leicester City players self-isolating after ‘showing coronavirus symptoms’

Three players at English Premier League club Leicester City are self-isolating after showing symptoms consistent with coronavirus, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

Rodgers revealed on Thursday that the players have been “kept away from the rest of the squad” as they quarantine themselves amid a pandemic which has seen over 120,000 people infected worldwide and claimed upwards of 4,000 lives.

The Leicester boss did not name the players affected.

Brendan Rodgers: “We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad.” pic.twitter.com/KZDXeRgzhT — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 12, 2020

The news comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect sport around the world.

Earlier on Thursday it was confirmed that the entire Real Madrid football squad was in quarantine after one of their counterparts from the basketball team tested positive for Covid-19.

The Juventus team are also self-isolating after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the disease.

Cristiano Ronaldo QUARANTINED in Portugal after Juventus teammate Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Italy’s Serie A has already been suspended while matches in Spain have also been postponed for the next two weeks. Other measures including playing matches behind closed doors have been introduced in countries such as Germany.

Amid growing calls for all competitions to be halted, UEFA has said it will meet with members next week to discuss the issue.

Premier League officials will no doubt come under increasing pressure to suspend matches in light of the announcement from Leicester, who are due to face Watford in the league on Saturday.

So far only one Premier League game has been postponed as a result of fears over the coronavirus, when Manchester City versus Arsenal was postponed this week after it emerged that the owner of recent Gunners’ opponents Olympiacos had tested positive for the illness and had come into contact with a number of players.

The UK has seen 484 cases of the Covid-19 virus and eight people have died in the country.