Three more Barcelona players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19 is found in three more Barcelona players.

The latest Barcelona players to test positive for coronavirus are Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, and Gavi.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Barcelona announced on Wednesday that three more players – Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, and Gavi – had tested positive for coronavirus.

The club said in a statement that the infected players are in good health and have been placed in self-isolation at their homes.

Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba, and Alejandro Balde all tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, putting Barcelona’s squad at risk.