Three more Ohio State players have withdrawn from the Rose Bowl, according to Ryan Day.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes just announced that a few key contributors have opted out of their upcoming game.

This year’s Rose Bowl will be played without wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

The most notable player among the group is Olave.

This season, the senior wide receiver had 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Most experts believe he’ll be drafted first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Garrett had a great year with the Buckeyes in 2021, recording 22 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.

He’s expected to go in the second round.

Petit-Frere is expected to go in the second round of the draft next year.

