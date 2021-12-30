Three more players test positive for COVID-19, causing a spike in COVID-19 cases in Barcelona.

This week, ten Barca players were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The coronavirus continues to plague Barcelona, with three more players testing positive for the virus on Thursday.

“COVID-19 positive for Sergio Dest, Coutinho, and Ez Abde.”

The players are in good health and have been self-isolating at home, according to the Spanish club’s Twitter account.

The cases have been reported to the appropriate authorities, according to the club.

Barcelona now has ten players who have tested positive this week and are being isolated ahead of their match against Real Mallorca on Sunday.

Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, and Gavi were among the players.