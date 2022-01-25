Three NFL teams could be forced to participate in ‘Hard Knocks.’

‘Hard Knocks’ could be forced on three NFL teams.

In 2022, three NFL teams may be forced to participate in HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Teams that have made the playoffs in the previous two seasons have the option of declining a request to appear on the show.

Any team looking for a new head coach or one that has participated in the program in the last decade is ineligible.

The only three teams that can be forced to participate under these conditions are the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, and New York Jets.

3 NFL Teams Can Be Forced Into Doing ‘Hard Knocks’

3 NFL Teams Can Be Forced Into Doing ‘Hard Knocks’