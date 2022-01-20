Three other schools, according to Paul Finebaum, should join the SEC.

Texas and Oklahoma shocked college football by announcing their plans to join the SEC this summer. The announcement sparked speculation about what other moves might be on the way, as well as whether the SEC would try to become a “mega-conference” of sorts.

Realignment talk died down during the 2021 college football season, but now that the national championship has passed, rumors are resurfacing.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is the latest to fan the flames.

If the College Football Playoff expansion talks continue to stall, Finebaum said on WJOX-FM in Birmingham on Wednesday that top programs across the country may start looking for “an exit strategy.”

He believes the SEC will be eager to offer lucrative deals to schools willing to join the power conference.

“I thought it was over (for realignment) when Texas and Oklahoma joined the SEC last summer, but I don’t think it is anymore.”

“I believe the SEC is in such a strong position, and I believe the world of college football is so upside down based on Jim Phillips’, Kevin Warren’s, and George Kliavkoff’s attitudes, that I believe others will seek an exit strategy,” Finebaum explained.

“Instead of wasting time waiting for the College Football Playoff, some major universities are saying, ‘You know what, what good is it doing us to stay in a league that refuses to accept change? Let’s call the SEC, see what the dollar amount is, and get out of here.'”

Finebaum went on to say that Notre Dame, Florida State, and Clemson are three schools that could seriously consider joining the SEC.

“Why would you join the ACC with that approach if you’re sitting in a Notre Dame position?” he wondered.

“And if you’re Clemson or some of these other schools — especially Florida State — you’ve got to be thinking, ‘Why don’t we join a super league and really say who cares what the rest of college football does? We’re joining the only conference that matters?'”

