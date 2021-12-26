Three popular destinations have banned UK tourists, prompting Ryanair to cancel flights on the third of January.

Ryanair has canceled the third of January’s flights because three popular tourist destinations in the United Kingdom have banned British visitors.

Morocco, Germany, and France have all barred British citizens from entering their countries, prompting Ryanair to cancel a third of its scheduled flights in January.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by travel restrictions, Ryanair has been forced to cancel a third of their scheduled January flights.

As the omicron variant causes havoc across Europe, the budget airline announced the cancellations as a result of falling bookings.

Travel bans imposed by France and Germany on UK visitors, as well as Morocco’s suspension of flights to and from the EU, have prompted Ryanair to cut thousands of scheduled flights by a third.

The impact of these recent government travel restrictions, in particular last weekend’s ban on UK arrivals into France and Germany, and the suspension of all EU flights to and from Morocco, has lowered Ryanair’s expected December traffic from 10-11 million to a lower range of between 9 million and 9.5 million, according to a spokesman for the airline.

“As a result of these restrictions, Ryanair has reduced its January capacity by 33%, lowering its expected January traffic from approximately 10 million to 6-7 million passengers.”

Despite the fact that these restrictions will be in effect until various points in January, the airline hasn’t ruled out the possibility of more flight cancellations.

“In light of the current uncertainty about the Omicron variant and intra-Europe travel restrictions, no schedule cutbacks have yet been decided for February or March 2022,” a spokesman told MyLondon.

“These schedules will be reviewed in January as more scientific information on the Omicron variant, its impact on hospitalizations, the European population, and possible travel restrictions becomes available in February or March.”