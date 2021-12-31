Three Premier League games have been rescheduled for January after Covid caused havoc with the festive schedule.

Three Premier League games have been rescheduled for January after Covid wreaked havoc on the festive schedule.

Three Premier League games that were canceled due to Covid in December have been rescheduled for mid-January.

Since Tottenham’s coronavirus outbreak on December 12, when their match against Brighton was called off, eighteen top-flight matches have been postponed.

The home match between Southampton and Brentford, as well as Leicester’s trip to Everton, have now been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 11.

The following night, West Ham will look to improve their chances of finishing in the top four by hosting bottom-placed Norwich.

Everton, on the other hand, has suffered more than most as Covid rates have risen among English clubs.

The latest casualty was Thursday night’s home game against Newcastle, meaning Rafa Benitez’s side hasn’t played since December 16.

As a result of the increase in cases, Thomas Tuchel stated that his Chelsea team is currently unable to compete for the title with Manchester City.

The Blues are now eight points behind City after a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on Wednesday.

“We have seven Covid cases,” Stamford Bridge boss Tuchel said.

We have five or six players who have been out for six weeks or more.

“What is the best way for us to compete in a title race?”

“We’d be naive to think we could do it on Covid and injuries.”

Coronavirus forced the postponement of six of the 20 Premier League matches scheduled between Christmas and New Year.

Only two of the New Year’s weekend games have so far been canceled.

The match between Leicester and Norwich at the King Power Stadium will no longer take place on Saturday.

Southampton’s match against Newcastle the following day at home will also have to be rescheduled.

