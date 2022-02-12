Three schools are reportedly considering leaving their conference early.

Three schools are said to be considering leaving their conference early.

According to reports, three schools are considering abandoning Conference USA.

Southern Miss, Marshall, and Old Dominion are all planning to join the Sun Belt a year early, according to CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah.

This would put them in their new conference in time for the 2022 athletic season, rather than the original goal of “no later than June 2023.”

The conference itself, however, appears to be pushing back.

In case anybody is wondering, Conference USA confirms to me that their current bylaws stipulate that any member who intends to leave must provide a minimum of 14 months advanced notice and is responsible for two years of conference distribution. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) September 16, 2021