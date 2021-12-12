Three Spanish football players are advocating for a different financial strategy.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao have all expressed opposition to La Liga’s deal with private equity firm CVC and have proposed a less expensive alternative.

On Friday, the presidents of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao wrote to other Spanish La Liga clubs to present an alternative to the league’s deal with CVC Capital Partners, a UK-based private equity firm.

The clubs stated that the Spanish football industry is experiencing financial difficulties and requires a long-term solution due to the coronavirus pandemic’s significant revenue impact.

“We expressed our strongest opposition to LaLiga’s proposed deal with CVC, the so-called ‘LaLiga Impulse Project,’ which has now been reformulated in terms that are equally ruinous for Spanish football and, furthermore, not free of serious irregularities (both in form and substance),” Real Madrid said.

According to the Whites, the CVC is a financial investor who “cannot be considered a strategic partner of Spanish football.”

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao all claimed that their Sustainable Project would be “15 times more cost-effective,” costing €900 million ((dollar)1 billion) over 25 years rather than 50.

However, the clubs stated that the LaLiga Impulse Project with CVC would cost them €13.1 billion ((dollar)14.8 billion) over a 50-year period.

The Sustainable Project will save clubs €12.2 billion (US$13.8 billion) as a result.

Except for Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao, all 39 first and second division La Liga clubs backed the cash injection proposal.

Real Madrid then announced on its website that it would sue La Liga and its president, Javier Tebas, in the wake of the CVC agreement.

“Moreover, the (Real Madrid) Board of Directors has resolved to take any legal action necessary to annul and render ineffective any possible resolutions adopted by the LaLiga Assembly, scheduled for August 12th, 2021, in relation to the agreement between LaLiga and the CVC Fund,” the Whites previously stated.