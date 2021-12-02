Three teams have been named as potential trade partners for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo is set to be traded to three teams.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is drawing to a close.

But it’s still a mystery where he’ll end up next.

This season, Garoppolo has been productive for the 49ers, completing 66.8% of his passes for 2,342 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

His trade value has risen significantly in recent weeks, which is excellent news for 49ers general manager John Lynch.

Garoppolo’s base salary for the 2022 season is set at (dollar)24.2 million.

In today’s market, that’s a decent pay.

So, where will Jimmy Garoppolo return to the NFL? It’s too early to say who will be the front-runner in the “Jimmy G sweepstakes,” but NFLcom’s David Carr has listed three teams as potential suitors for the veteran quarterback.

According to NFLcom, the following are the three teams that should be interested in Garoppolo:

The Panthers thought Sam Darnold would be the answer to their quarterback woes, but he clearly isn’t. Meanwhile, the Saints had some success with Jameis Winston at quarterback this season.

Unfortunately, he tore his ACL and will have to rehab for the next few months.

Garoppolo attended Eastern Illinois University, the same school as Saints coach Sean Payton.

That doesn’t guarantee the Saints will be interested, but Garoppolo would fit in nicely with Payton’s scheme.

The Steelers, on the other hand, will have the cap space to make a quarterback change.

It would make sense for them to pursue Garoppolo if they miss out on an elite talent like Aaron Rodgers.

Three teams have been named as potential trade destinations for Jimmy Garoppolo.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

3 Teams Named Trade Destinations For Jimmy Garoppolo

3 Teams Named Trade Destinations For Jimmy Garoppolo