Three-time World Series Champion Tom Glavine has announced his retirement.

A three-time World Series champion pitcher announced his retirement from baseball on Wednesday morning.
Jon Lester, a long-time pitcher, announced his retirement in an interview with ESPN. The 38-year-old pitcher made it clear that he did not want to be told when to leave the game.
At this point in his career, Lester said the physical demands of Major League Baseball were too much for him.
As a result, he made the decision to leave the game.
Here’s what he had to say to ESPN:
Lester is one of baseball’s most decorated pitchers of the twenty-first century.
He pitched for two different teams as a five-time All-Star pitcher.
He won two World Series championships and pitched a no-hitter while with the Boston Red Sox.
In 2016, he won another World Series ring with the Chicago Cubs.
“It’s kind of run its course,” Lester said. “It’s getting harder for me physically. The little things that come up throughout the year turned into bigger things that hinder your performance.
“I’d like to think I’m a halfway decent self-evaluator. I don’t want someone else telling me I can’t do this anymore. I want to be able to hand my jersey over and say, ‘Thank you, it’s been fun.’ That’s probably the biggest deciding factor.”