Three-time World Series Champion Tom Glavine has announced his retirement.

Jon Lester, a long-time pitcher, announced his retirement in an interview with ESPN. The 38-year-old pitcher made it clear that he did not want to be told when to leave the game.

At this point in his career, Lester said the physical demands of Major League Baseball were too much for him.

As a result, he made the decision to leave the game.

Lester is one of baseball’s most decorated pitchers of the twenty-first century.

He pitched for two different teams as a five-time All-Star pitcher.

He won two World Series championships and pitched a no-hitter while with the Boston Red Sox.

In 2016, he won another World Series ring with the Chicago Cubs.

