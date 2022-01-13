Three years ago, the referee at the heart of the Afcon stalemate between Mali and Tunisia was suspended due to allegations of corruption.

Three years ago, the referee at the center of the Afcon chaos between Mali and Tunisia was suspended due to corruption allegations.

Three years ago, the referee at the center of the Africa Cup of Nations mayhem was suspended due to corruption allegations.

After 85 minutes of Mali’s match against Tunisia, Janny Sikazwe blew for full-time.

However, the game was restarted when he turned down a VAR red card review and then ended it again 20 seconds before the 90-minute mark.

Sikazwe, who had already given two controversial penalties, required security as he exited the pitch, before Mali returned to finish the game, but Tunisia did not.

Now it’s been revealed that the Afcon fiasco isn’t the first time the referee’s performance has drew widespread criticism.

According to the Daily Mail, the Caf (African football’s governing body) banned the Zambian official following an African Champions League semi-final between Esperance and Primiero Agosto.

The match was won 4-2 by Esperance in October 2018.

But it was a dubious penalty awarded by Sikazwe that led to their first goal.

Agosto was enraged when a goal they scored was overturned due to an alleged foul on the opposing goalkeeper.

Sikazwe was investigated and reprimanded for his behavior.

“The chairman of the Caf Disciplinary Board decides that there is good ground to hold a hearing regarding allegations of corruption leveled against Mr Janny Sikazwe,” the disciplinary board said.

“Mr Janny Sikazwe has been provisionally suspended from all Caf-related football activities pending a hearing before the Disciplinary Board of the Caf.”

Fifa lifted the ban two months after it was imposed in November 2018.

Sikazwe took charge of two matches at the World Cup in Russia just four months before his dreadful Champions League nightmare.

On June 18, the part-time teacher officiated a match between Belgium and Panama, and ten days later, Japan and Poland.

When Sikazwe was in the middle of the 2016 Club World Cup final between Real Madrid and Kashima Antlers, controversy erupted.

Sergio Ramos was already booked when he brought down an opponent, so the Zambian reached for a second yellow card and summoned the Galacticos captain.

But, strangely, he put his hand back in his pocket and chose not to send Ramos away.

Sikazwe later explained that the decision was made due to a misunderstanding, and that he misheard his assistant over his earpiece, thinking he had requested a card when he actually said ‘foul, no card.’

