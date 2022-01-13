Thursday brings some bad news for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs received some discouraging injury news on Thursday.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first game of their AFC title defense.

However, by the time they host their playoff game, they may be a little worn out.

Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs’ star wide receiver and running back, were both downgraded on Thursday’s injury report.

Hill was limited in practice after participating fully on Wednesday, while Edwards-Helaire was unable to participate at all.

Due to a shoulder injury, Edwards-Helaire has been out the last few games.

On Wednesday, however, he was able to practice in a limited capacity.

This past season, Hill started every game and had a career-high 111 receptions.

In Week 18, he suffered a heel injury, but was able to return to full practice on Wednesday.

When someone practices less on the second day of practice, it is never a good sign.

