Thursday is a downer for the Steelers, according to Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Thursday is a depressing day for the Steelers, according to Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will need every bit of help they can get against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Wild Card game, making Thursday’s Najee Harris news all the more disappointing.
The rookie running back was listed as “Did Not Participate” on the Steelers’ injury report for the second straight day today.
Steelers Get Discouraging Thursday Najee Harris News
Steelers Get Discouraging Thursday Najee Harris News
As Mike Tomlin suggested today, still no Najee Harris at practice. Trai Turner (knee) is a new addition.
Arthur Maulet and Ben Roethlisberger upgraded to full participants, Dan Moore Jr. holds steady as a full participant. pic.twitter.com/caPvJi4aiJ
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 13, 2022