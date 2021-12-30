Thursday’s practice saw a big comeback for the Colts.

This Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts could see a key member of their offense return.

No, we’re not referring to Carson Wentz.

Parris Campbell, a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, practiced again on Thursday.

Jim Irsay was the first to announce Campbell’s return.

On Twitter, Irsay stated, “Parris Campbell returned to practice today.”

“Right now he’s out there.”

Because of foot surgery, Campbell has been out since Week 6.

However, the Colts have not ruled him out for the season.

Frank Reich, the Colts’ head coach, said earlier this week that he is evaluating Campbell’s progress.

“Parris [Campbell] is out in the field doing some research.

Reich told Colts Wire, “I had a chance to watch him a little bit the other day, and he looked good.”

“We’ll keep evaluating him this week and make a decision here before the end of the week.”

