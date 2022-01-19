Tickets for the Qatar World Cup will be a third cheaper than in Russia, with England fans able to purchase tickets for as little as £51.

Tickets for the Qatar World Cup will be a third less expensive than in Russia, with England fans able to purchase tickets for as little as £51.

ENGLAND fans can purchase group stage tickets for the Qatar World Cup for two-thirds the cost of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The 2022 World Cup final, on the other hand, will cost a MINIMUM of £443 per person.

Prices for the first winter tournament have now been confirmed by Fifa and Qatari organizers.

Local fans will be able to purchase tickets for as little as £8 per seat, in an attempt to ensure that the country’s migrant workers can attend games.

Seats for the group stage games – with the exception of the opening match, which will feature the hosts – start at £51, up from £77 four years ago.

Middle-tier tickets for the group games will cost the same as in Russia, £121, with top-tier seats costing £161, up from £154 four years ago.

Bottom-priced tickets for the last 16 phase will be £70, down from £77 four years ago, though other seats for those games will be £15 – at £151 – and £22 more expensive, with top-priced seats up to £202.

However, prices for the later stages show a significant increase in inflation.

Tickets for the last eight range from £151 to £312 (they were £128 and £268 in Russia), with semi-final seats ranging from £209 to £550.

The three price ranges for the Final on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium are £443, £735 and a whopping £1,178.

These seats cost £334, £521, and £807 in Moscow in 2018.

England’s group stage opponents and game locations will not be revealed until the April 1 draw in Doha.

Gareth Southgate’s side, on the other hand, will be one of the eight seeded teams.

Regardless, England fans can buy tickets for the Three Lions’ first games, and their applications will be transferred to the correct games once the draw is made.

