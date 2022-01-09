Tierney comes on after a poor start for Arsenal in the FA Cup – Stream, TV channel

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE SCORE: Tierney comes on after a poor start for the Gunners in the FA Cup – Stream, TV channel

IN the early stages of this tense FA Cup tie against Arsenal, NOTTINGHAM FOREST have been impressive.

When the Gunners last faced Forest in the FA Cup third round three years ago at the City Ground, they were defeated 4-2.

Now the two teams meet at the same stage of the competition, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to reclaim the title they won in 2020.

The FA Cup fourth round draw will take place before kick-off, with Arsenal or Forest facing Leicester City at home.

Arsenal are wearing an all-white kit to raise awareness about knife crime, particularly in London, a cause supported by Ian Wright and Idris Elba.

35th.

Arsenal 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Zinckernagel has a reservation with Saka for a trip.

Both teams appear to be a lot more animated now.

the number 34

Arsenal draw 0-0 with Nottingham Forest.

An early substitution is made by Arsenal.

Tierney replaces Tavares.

Although this appears to be a tactical shift from Arteta, Tavares does not appear pleased.

number 27

Arsenal draw 0-0 with Nottingham Forest.

As he attempts a volley on the edge of the penalty area, Holding goes for the gold…

The ball, however, lands on the corner flag.

I’m not sure if that counts as a shot or not.

Number seventeen.

Arsenal draw 0-0 with Nottingham Forest.

Odegaard sends a corner into the box, but Samba claims the ball.

So far, neither side has appeared to be particularly dangerous.

11th.

Arsenal draws 0-0 with Nottingham Forest.

Leno is forced to head the ball off for a corner after Tavares sends a horrible pass back to him.

Only if he’d been aiming for the right goal would it have been a good finish.

a.

Arsenal draw 0-0 with Nottingham Forest.

White finds the ball on the edge of the box for the Gunners, but his effort isn’t enough to trouble Samba.

In these early stages, Forest appears to be at ease defensively.

a)

Arsenal draw 0-0 with Nottingham Forest.

Forest scores a goal as Johnson tries to thread the ball to his teammate, but Leno intercepts it.

So far, the game has been fairly balanced.

Start the game

At City Ground, we’ve started!

The teams have already left the building.

The game will start in a few minutes!

Both sides have been eliminated.

It’s a frenetic atmosphere.

A spot in the fourth round is on the line.

With the fourth round approaching, all eyes will be on the game.

In the next round, whoever wins today’s game will face current cup holders Leicester City.

The match will take place in the first half…

