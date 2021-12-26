Tierney must be named Gunners captain next season, and the fans will adore him.

KIERAN TIERNEY improved his captaincy credentials once more with a mature performance against Norwich that was full of bite and passion.

After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned late from an agreed leave of absence, Alexandre Lacazette now wears the armband.

Both strikers, however, are expected to leave this summer, if not sooner.

Lacazette’s contract expires at the end of the season, and no progress has been made in those talks.

And it’s possible that Aubameyang will never recover from his expulsion from the team and loss of captaincy.

If he is unable to break into the starting XI, the Gunners will be desperate to save money on his £25,000-a-week salary.

Barcelona has been linked with a move for the striker, who is 32 years old.

Arsenal supporters, on the other hand, do not need to be concerned.

Captain Tierney is standing by.

When fit, the Scot is unquestionably one of Mikel Arteta’s first choices.

Since signing for £25 million from Celtic in 2009, it has been his intensity and passion for the game that has made him a fan favorite.

Arteta is well aware of how crucial the 24-year-old is to his future plans.

Tierney received a new FIVE-YEAR contract and a pay increase to £110,000 per week this summer.

Tierney could be sporting a special piece of fabric on his arm next season, which would be no surprise.

Tierney’s appointment as captain would be welcomed by fans.

Look at the emotion and zeal on his face after he scored Arsenal’s second goal against Norwich.

Tierney performs as if he were a devoted Gunners fan who is desperate to impress and win the shirt.

Arteta probably has to persuade him to go home after training, and he probably even assists in the removal of the cones.

To live up to the expectations of the fans, Arsenal will need 11 leaders on the field.

Tierney should be appointed as Arteta’s staff chief.

