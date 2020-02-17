Tiger Roll given go ahead to race for third successive Grand National title and overshadow Red Rum

Tiger Roll has been given the green light to try for an historic third Randox Health Grand National win at Aintree on April 4.

The 10-year-old, trained by Gordon Elliott, makes his seasonal debut tomorrow at Navan, following minor knee surgery last year.

There were doubts whether Tiger Roll would line up in the National after it was confirmed on Tuesday that he will carry top weight of 11st 10lb, with his owners disappointed that he had not been shown more leniency by the handicapper.

But Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for owner Michael O’Leary, said yesterday that Tiger Roll will start at Aintree providing he comes through his run tomorrow and the Cross Country Chase at next month’s Cheltenham Festival.

O’Leary said: ‘If all goes well this weekend and then all goes well at Cheltenham, it will then be the National, hopefully.’

Not even Red Rum managed to win the National in three successive years. Tiger Roll is 5-1 favourite for the National.