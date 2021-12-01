Tiger Woods’ £41 million Florida mansion, which he didn’t realize was so big until he was ‘putting crutches on’ as he recovers from a car accident.

Tiger Woods’ £41 million Florida home, which he didn’t realize was so big until he was ‘putting crutches on’ as he recovers from a car accident.

TIGER WOODS, who is still recovering at home after a horrific car accident in February that left him with serious injuries, can at least see the funny side of things.

After sustaining a fractured leg and a shattered ankle in a horrific car accident in California, the golf legend, 45, required emergency surgery.

Since then, he has been recovering at his incredible £41 million home in Jupiter Island’s affluent area.

However, in his first press conference since the incident, he admitted that navigating the massive mansion is proving difficult.

“I built a lovely home, but I didn’t realize how large it was until you started using crutches.”

“I’m on the mend, but there’s still a long way to go,” Woods joked.

Woods also mentioned his mobility issues.

He told reporters, “It’s been a lot of hard work.”

“Just laying there, there were some really tough times.”

For three months, I sat in a hospital bed.

“It’s difficult to put into words how trying it has been to be immobile for three months.”

I was just excited to get outside; it was one of my goals.

“All I wanted to do was get out of the house.”

I eventually reached a point where they could wheel me out and I could feel the sun, which was a significant achievement.”

The £41 million property is divided into two sections, one with 3,300 square feet of living space and the other with 6,400 square feet of multi-purpose space.

A world-class gym is part of the latter, which also has a media room, wine cellar, and a lift.

A glass-enclosed walkway connects the two structures, which also include a guesthouse, a garage, and a large mooring for his boats.

Woods, a father of two, can also unwind in his own oxygen therapy room, as well as in his basement games room or private cinema.

The lavish home was built in 2010, right around the time of his divorce from Elin Nordegren.

Now he can spend his time there with girlfriend Erica Herman, who helped golf’s flawed genius recover to become one of the greatest sports comebacks of all time.

His mansion is located on Jupiter Island, Florida, which has a population of just under 900 people, making it one of the most exclusive areas in the state.

His restaurant, ‘The Woods,’ is located just around the corner from his opulent estate.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler have all dined there, which is billed as a “legendary sports bar experience.”

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]