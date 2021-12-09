Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods have piqued the interest of the golf world.

Tiger Woods surprised golf fans worldwide earlier this week when he announced that he would be competing in his first tournament since his car accident earlier this year.

The 15-time major champion added to the excitement by revealing that he’ll be playing alongside his son, Charlie.

“Despite the fact that it’s been a long and difficult year, I’m very excited to finish it off by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted on Wednesday.

“I’m playing as a father and couldn’t be happier.”

When the 36-hole PNC Championship begins on December 1st, Tiger and Charlie will be in action.

In Orlando, the age limit is 18.

It will be Woods’ first competitive match since his injury in February.

His right leg was severely injured in a car accident when he was 23 years old.

Woods hasn’t competed in an organized event since the 2020 PNC Championship.

He competed alongside his son, Charlie, who was 11 at the time, and the father-son team finished seventh.

Last year’s appearance by the Woods duo produced several memorable moments.

Throughout the weekend, Tiger and Charlie had strikingly similar swings and mannerisms, which resulted in more than one viral video.

The golf world was buzzing with anticipation as the father-son duo prepared to return to action in just over a week.

Golf World Excited To Watch Tiger, Charlie Woods

