Tiger Woods is the most searched athlete on Google in 2021, according to Jake Paul.

Tiger Woods, the most searched athlete on Google, has been challenged by JAKE PAUL.

In recent years, the YouTube sensation-turned-boxer has made a name for himself in professional sports.

Paul is a professional boxer who has defeated Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, both former MMA fighters.

On December 18, he was supposed to fight Tommy Fury, but the Brit had to withdraw due to illness.

Instead, Paul will fight Woodley once more, offering the 39-year-old an extra (dollar)500,000 if he can knock him out.

However, Paul appears to have his sights set on a bigger fish in the professional sports pond in 2022.

Woods is the most sought-after athlete in 2021, and Paul has challenged him to a fight.

“Google Trends Top 10 most searched Athletes of 2021,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

“It’s like Jake Paul vs. Jake Paul.”

Tiger Woods is scheduled to fight in 2022.”

Unfortunately for Paul, Woods is unlikely to accept such an offer.

He’s still recovering from a terrifying car accident earlier this year.

And he’d rather play golf with his son Charlie, 12, at the PNC Championship than entertain Paul.

The top ten also includes Simone Biles, Henry Ruggs III, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Christian Eriksen of Denmark and Inter Milan is also on the list.