Tight end for the Dallas Cowboys sends a brutally honest message to his teammates.

Tight end for the Dallas Cowboys sends a frank message to his teammates.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the few NFL teams with realistic playoff hopes.

However, with New Year’s Eve festivities approaching, another spike in positive COVID-19 tests could cause problems in the final weeks of the NFL season.

Dalton Schultz, a tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, sent a blunt message to his teammates in response to this potential issue.

“Make wise choices.

According to NFL insider Ed Werder, during a press conference on Wednesday, he said, “Don’t go out and do stupid s***.”

Cowboys Tight End Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Teammates

