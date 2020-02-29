Tijuana vs Puebla (0-1): Xolos does not lift and sink

Editorial Half Time

Hot Stadium / 02-28-2020 23:28:33

Puebla had a break this Friday by beating (0-1) to Xolos in the Hot Stadium in activity of Day 8, showing great effectiveness, because they only had one shot on goal that they concreted and thus linked two consecutive victories in the tournament.

With this result, those of Juan Reynoso they reached 10 points that puts them in tenth place, while Tijuana is in position 16 with six units and is practically eliminated, since there are nine games left in the tournament and they have not won since the Day 1.

The first time was for the local, who had a 68 percent ball possession and two shots on goal, but not the clarity to take advantage of the options he had in attack.

One of them at 2 ’, when Miller Bolaños fired a shot at ground level that was in the hands of goalkeeper Nicolás Vikonis and then tried Kevin Balanta with a shot at 7 ’that happened touching the crossbar.

The controversy occurred at 36 ’, when Leandro Pirez He committed a foul to Osvaldo Martínez He was wearing a red card, but the referee only got a yellow card.

The frontiers continued to own the parties, against a Stripe who dedicated himself to defending and only had one chance in front, which they took advantage of at 57 ’and Christian Tabó was the one who opened the scoring with a header.

Rivero had one at 76 ’, Ignacio Rivero he finished off a ball in the center of the area Edwin Cardona, but the ball was missed in a wasted chance. At 84 ‘they were left with 10 after the expulsion of Miguel Barbieri.

Tijuana will visit Blue Cross on Day 9, next Saturday, March 7, while Puebla receive a day before Tigers in the Cuauhtemoc Stadium.