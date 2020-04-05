Tim Cahill explains what makes Chelsea man Premier League’s most exciting

Ex-Everton midfielder Tim Cahill pointed to comparisons with Frank Lampard as to why a Chelsea star is the Premier League’s most exciting.

The Aussie spent eight years at Goodison Park and became known for his superb goalscoring record from midfield, plundering almost a goal every four games while on Merseyside.

It comes as no surprise then, to see the former Toffee pick out Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as his one to watch, with Mount also showing a penchant for scoring vital goals from midfield in his breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge.

Mount – who recently apologised for flouting the government’s coronavirus guidelines – has notched 14 league goals over the last 18 months under the tutelage of Frank Lampard at Derby County and Chelsea, earning half a dozen senior England caps in the process.

Cahill sees similarities in the games of Mount and Lampard and when asked who he believes is the league’s most exciting player, couldn’t look past the Blues midfielder.

“I like the look of Mason Mount,” Cahill told Sky Sports (via the Daily Express).

“I think he’s a top goalscorer and he’s got a massive career ahead of him.

“One of the reasons why I like him a lot is because of his coach [Frank Lampard] and the way that he’s trying to mould a player similar to himself.

“He can lead him and show him the right ways.

“You can see that starting to come to fruition with his football this season. I’m a big fan.”