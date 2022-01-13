Tim Henman pleads for patience in the face of Emma Raducanu’s heavy defeat just days before the Australian Open.

Tim Henman begs for patience in the face of Emma Raducanu’s heavy defeat days before the Australian Open.

TIM HENMAN has urged patience as Emma Raducanu works her way through her first full season on the WTA Tour, emphasizing that “form is temporary, class is permanent.”

In the first round of the Sydney International, British No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki was defeated 6-0 6-1 by Kazak Elena Rybakina.

It was the worst possible warm-up for the Australian Open, which starts on Monday in Melbourne.

Raducanu, 19, tested positive for Covid before Christmas and spent time in self-isolation in an UAE hotel, admitting that his return to fitness has been slower than expected.

Henman, the former Wimbledon champion, was Raducanu’s confidante when she won the US Open in thrilling, spectacular fashion on her debut last September.

Her form has been inconsistent since then, with only two wins in five matches.

Nonetheless, Henman, 47, told Eurosport that no one can expect miracles every time she competes in a major tournament.

“Emma had a rough end to last year, she had Covid, she had to quarantine for 10 days, and then when she came out, she wasn’t able to get started with training,” he explained.

“Then she has to fly to Australia, deal with the jet lag, and practice, and she’s just trying to build on that.”

Everyone should manage their expectations, in my opinion.

“It’s a long year, she’s got a lot of great opportunities, and class is permanent, not form.”

“She’s just trying to build up her resume and get more and more matches under her belt.”

“We’ve seen what she’s capable of, so all we have to do now is be patient and keep working hard, and good things will happen.”

Following Rybakina’s smash, Raducanu returned to the practice court to work on the fundamentals with new coach Torben Beltz.

At the Australian Open, the world no.18 has been drawn to play American Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion.

“When I think about some of the other players, like Coco Gauff or Jannik Sinner, it takes time, they’re enormous talents, but you have to be able to let them develop,” Henman said.

“When you see someone like Sinner, you see how well he played at the Tour Finals, you see how he’s knocking on the door of the top 10, establishing himself, and now we can see where he’s at.”

“In her professional career, Emma has competed in seven or eight tournaments; all she needs now is a little more time.”

“She’s doing it slightly backwards.

She’s competed in two Slams, winning one of them.

It’s incredible how quickly everything happened.

“There will be a large number of…

