Tim Paine, Australia’s captain, has resigned over a sexting scandal and will miss the First Ashes Test against England.

Tim Paine, Australia’s captain, will miss the First Ashes Test against England after resigning over a sexting scandal.

Following his sexting scandal, Australia’s Tim Paine is set to MISS the first Test of the Ashes series against England this winter.

After explicit texts sent to a female colleague were leaked, the 36-year-old Australian wicketkeeper resigned as captain last week.

Paine is now’retiring from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future,’ according to Cricket Tasmania.

“Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has informed Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future,” according to a statement.

“Due to Tim’s decision, he will not be available for selection in today’s Marsh One-Day Cup match against Western Australia.”

“Charlie Wakim will fill in for him in the squad.”

“Over the summer, Cricket Tasmania will continue to support Tim and his family professionally and personally.”

While the statement made no mention of international cricket, with the First Test of the Ashes set to begin on December 8, it’s unlikely that Paine will be able to play alongside his teammates.

For this winter’s series, Pat Cummins is expected to be named captain, with Steve Smith serving as his vice-skipper.

In 2018, Paine took over as Australia captain from the embattled Smith, who was embroiled in the ‘Sandpapergate’ ball-tampering scandal.

Three years later, however, the wicketkeeper resigned due to backlash over his treatment of a then-colleague at Cricket Tasmania.

On the eve of the first Test of the Ashes series at the Gabba in Brisbane, the incident occurred in November 2017.

Paine sent the woman an unsolicited photograph of his penis, as well as a series of graphic messages.

When she was charged with stealing seven months later, the woman complained of sexual harassment in a letter to Cricket Australia, Cricket Tasmania, and the Australian Human Rights Commission.

When Cricket Australia learned of the messages in 2018, after he had already been named captain, Paine was subjected to an internal investigation.

He was not found to have broken the code of conduct, however.

Cricket Tasmania chairman Andrew Gaggin said the woman had previously been fired by the organization, but that the messages were not brought up at the time.

Bonnie, Paine’s five-year-old wife, is said to have known about the sexting but chose to stay with him despite it.

Since learning of her husband’s actions, Bonnie has continued to post regular photos of their picture-perfect marriage, including plenty of loved-up selfies, date nights, gushing posts, and family photos with Milla, four, and Charlie, two.

Paine has since led his team to win the Ashes for the first time in 18 years on English soil in 2019.

Then there’s Australia…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]