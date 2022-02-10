Tim Sherwood blamed Kulusevski and Bentancur for Tottenham’s defeat to Southampton in a damning attack.

Tim Sherwood has blamed Kulusevski and Bentancur for Tottenham’s defeat to Southampton.

Former manager Tim Sherwood has blamed DEJAN KULUSEVSKI and Rodrigo Bentancur for Tottenham’s loss to Southampton.

On transfer deadline day, the duo arrived at Spurs from Juventus.

They made their first appearances from the bench in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Brighton before making more appearances last night.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s high-pressing Saints had thoroughly outplayed Spurs on their own turf.

Rather than identifying a systemic problem with Tottenham, Sherwood chose to blame the subs.

“Ultimately, the best team beat the best players,” he told Premier League productions.

Southampton were excellent.

They were aware, both in and out of possession.

“They had a strategy.

Their game plan was far superior to Tottenham’s, in my opinion.

“You take a look at the tries.

I thought they deserved to win the game with 23 attempts to Tottenham’s eight.

“It’s not about clinging to life.

Antonio needs to gain a better grasp on the football game.

You won’t need to hold on any longer.

“To keep your three points, you can’t just rely on holding on and playing gamesmanship.

“I think he [Conte] has done a fantastic job since he got there.”

He’s still figuring out who the players are.

“Kulusevski and Bentancur are summoned.”

And they changed the game; Tottenham lost as soon as they came on.”

With the score at 1-1, Conte, 52, substituted Bentancur for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on the hour mark.

With his close control and passing range, the Uruguayan dazzled the 54,000-strong crowd far more than the Dane.

Son Heung-min converted Lucas Moura’s cross ten minutes later to put Spurs ahead.

In the 76th minute, Kulusevski was introduced, but he was unable to prevent Spurs from conceding two goals from crosses swung in from the opposite side of the pitch.

Mohamed Elyounoussi headed in James Ward-Prowse’s pinpoint cross in the 80th minute, before the Saints captain delivered a similar cross for Che Adams to nod home the winner.

