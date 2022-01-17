Tim Vickery believes Dani Alves will face Emerson Royal of Tottenham Hotspur in Brazil’s World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Tim Vickery believes Dani Alves will face Emerson Royal of Spurs in Brazil’s World Cup campaign in Qatar.

PREMIER LEAGUE fans, take note: there will be no matches after this weekend until February 8th.

The action comes to a halt once more for another round of South American World Cup qualifying matches.

An extra set to make up for the backlog caused by the corona virus pandemic and the Copa America’s decision to go ahead in the middle of last year.

With Roberto Firmino still recovering from injury and being left out this time, the Brazil squad features ten Premier League players: Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus up front, Philippe Coutinho, Fred and Fabinho in midfield, Thiago Silva at centre back, Alex Telles at left back, goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson – and Tottenham’s Emerson Royal at right back.

Emerson Royal’s inclusion is more a sign of desperation than a vote of confidence in his abilities.

Brazil has eight backs, but the cupboard is suddenly empty.

Emerson doesn’t even play there in Antonio Conte’s team; he plays wing back higher up the pitch, and Brazil coach Tite isn’t convinced.

But who else is there when first-choice Danilo, a former Manchester City player, is injured?

Daniel Alves, who was recently re-signed by Barcelona but is approaching his 39th birthday, has rejoined the squad.

The World Cup is the big hole in a glittering career, and Alves would love to fill it in Qatar.

Emerson Royal has been blessed with good fortune.

He has been given a second chance, which he has done little to earn.

But if he can prove himself worthy, the prize is a seat on the plane to Qatar.

Alex Telles, a Manchester United player, has also been blessed with good fortune.

Renan Lodi of Atletico Madrid, one of Brazil’s left-back options, was taken aback by the extra-round qualifier.

He had chosen not to be vaccinated against Covid, a risky decision.

The next round of qualifiers will see Brazil travel to Ecuador before hosting Paraguay.

Ecuador only allows fully vaccinated visitors in, and Brazilians returning home who have not been vaccinated must undergo quarantine.

Renan Lodi suddenly realized that his international standing was in jeopardy, and that this mattered more to him than his aversion to vaccination.

But time was running out; could he get one of those vaccines that only required one shot?

Because he couldn’t, he got his…

