Timberwolves achieve buyout with / waive Allen Crabbe

Allen Crabbe, which was traded as part of the Atlanta to Minnesota Jeff Teague Deal, has reached a buyout with the Timberwolves and has been released, the team announced.

This was expected and the timing means that Crabbe can sign with another team and qualify for the playoffs. If there are any applicants.

Crabbe has played in nine of the 18 possible games for the Timberwolves since trading with an average of 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game when he came in. He was on the team for some games for personal reasons.

For Minnesota, this move could result in them falling below the luxury tax threshold (depending on how much money Crabbe gave up on the buyout).

Crabbe still had approximately $ 4.6 million on his $ 18.5 million contract. Before the buyout, Minnesota was $ 894,000 above luxury tax. The prorated minimum for a new contract after approving the waiver is $ 516,000. https://t.co/V9q9SVA75n – Bobby Marks (@ BobbyMarks42) February 29, 2020

