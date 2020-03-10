Timo Werner torn between Liverpool, Man City or Manchester United

Timo Werner is still undecided over his future and named three Premier League teams factoring in his choice.

The Germany international is uncertain over whether to join an established club like Liverpool and Manchester City, or one needing ‘big changes’ like Manchester United.

Ahead of RB Leipzig’s clash with Tottenham on Tuesday night, he said: ‘At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations.

‘The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches.

‘But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.’

He went on to name-check Manchester United, while admitting the Old Trafford club are not what they once were.

‘The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me Manchester United is one of these teams.

Werner then opened the door to staying at RB Leipzig and helping the team win silverware.

He added: ‘So at this point of my career I’m asking myself: do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?’

Werner has scored 28 times in all competitions this season and the explosive Leipzig striker has a release clause of £51million.

Europe’s top sides are interested and he has previously spoken of his admiration for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, though evidently his future remains up in the air.