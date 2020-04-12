Timothy Fosu-Mensah may have played his last game for Manchester United

Manchester United’s Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who made his Premier League debut on the same day as Marcus Rashford, doesn’t know if he has kicked his last ball for the club.

Fosu-Mensah is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer and while rated by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United wanted to see how he returned from a cruciate injury before deciding whether to trigger an extension.

The 22-year-old Dutch defender began his United career in a 3-2 win against Arsenal in 2016.

He has gone on to make 21 first-team appearances besides loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

His career has since been interrupted by a knee operation at the end of last season.

He only returned to action with United’s Under 23s in January but his hopes of impressing to win a new deal were scuppered by football’s shutdown.

With the prospect of no more games before his contract expires, Fosu-Mensah has to hope the United hierarchy believe his potential is worth persevering with.