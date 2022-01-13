Tips for Gameweek 22 of the Fantasy Premier League: The 5 best captain options

The 5 best captain options for Gameweek 22 in the Fantasy Premier League

This week’s picks include a single gameweek player and a differential owned by less than 5% of managers ahead of the season’s biggest double gameweek.

The “fun” – if such a concept even exists – in Fantasy Premier League has been sucked out of the game recently due to last-minute postponements, but the prospect of a double gameweek will pique the interest of disgruntled managers.

This is the biggest double gameweek of the season so far, with Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Watford all playing two games in the next seven days.

We’re sure you’ll agree that this is exciting news.

Of course, given the recent spate of last-minute cancellations, whether all four of those additional games get off the ground is another question entirely.

Despite the fact that Covid is still prevalent in the Premier League, cases have decreased for the second week in a row.

If this pattern continues, more games will be played on time, which is good news for everyone, including frustrated FPL players.

With Mo Salah representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, the captaincy debate is wide open heading into Gameweek 22, and most managers will be drawn to those who may have two matches.

When it comes to transfer strategy or captaincy decisions, don’t overlook single gameweek players with excellent fixtures, as mentioned in this week’s tips article.

This weekend, Liverpool and West Ham, for example, both have strong fixtures, boosting the chances of Diogo Jota and Jarrod Bowen in particular.

This week’s best captaincy options include a single gameweek player and a differential that only 5% of managers own.

Tottenham were outclassed by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final over two legs, and Antonio Conte is growing irritated with the club’s current situation.

Spurs do not appear to be in top form ahead of Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal and next week’s match against Leicester, but Harry Kane tends to step up his game against both.

In 16 games against Arsenal, England captain Wayne Rooney has scored 11 goals.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Fantasy Premier League tips: The 5 best captain options for double Gameweek 22