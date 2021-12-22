Tips for using the second Free Hit after managers receive a chip in Gameweek 20 of the Fantasy Premier League

Following Gameweek 19’s Covid debacle, FPL has added a new chip to the game to aid managers in dealing with potential postponements.

Following a Covid-ravaged Gameweek 19 that saw only four Premier League matches played, Fantasy Premier League managers will be given a second Free Hit chip to use this season.

Ten Premier League games have been postponed so far this month due to an increase in positive Covid test results at clubs across the league, including six last weekend.

On Saturday, December 18th, six matches were scheduled, but Leeds vs Arsenal was the only one played.

The cancellation of fixtures has posed a problem for FPL managers, who have had to abandon long-term plans and risk losing valuable points in order to field a full XI for a gameweek.

The average weekly score of 39 points last weekend was the campaign’s second-lowest so far.

From Gameweek 20 onwards, the second Free Hit will be available to use, allowing managers to make multiple transfers to their FPL teams without incurring a one-week points penalty.

Teams will revert to their previous state before the chip was activated after the gameweek is over.

Managers will have had access to six chips in total over the course of the 38-game season: Free Hit x2, Wildcard x2, Bench Boost, and Triple Captain.

More games are likely to be postponed in the near future as Covid cases continue to rise across the country, owing to the transmissibility of the Omicron variant.

On Monday, the Premier League rejected calls for a circuit break to try to halt the spread of the virus, stating that it intends to complete the current schedule “as safely as possible.”

“Traditionally, there is one Free Hit chip to play each season, but due to the number of postponements, we have introduced a second to give managers more flexibility when making their all-important squad selections – either in the short-term or in a future Gameweek,” FPL said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Managers who haven’t used their Free Hit before Gameweek 20 will get two.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Fantasy Premier League tips: How to use second Free Hit after managers given chip from Gameweek 20