Titans’ Plan For RB Derrick Henry, According To ESPN Insider

Derrick Henry, the team’s star running back, is expected to play in tonight’s divisional round matchup.

Henry will not be on a snap count and will have no restrictions during this afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Throughout the game, the Titans’ coaching staff will keep a close eye on his “conditioning and comfort.”

