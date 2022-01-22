Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s Wife Is Here!

With a trip to the AFC title game on the line, the Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals in just a few hours.

Tennessee clinched the No. 1 spot.

As a result, they were given a well-deserved week off as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

This gave star running back Derrick Henry an extra week to recover before a crucial playoff matchup.

Henry will return to the field this weekend, making quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s job a little easier.

Henry will give the Bengals’ defense plenty to think about, so Tannehill may be able to take advantage.

He’ll have a full complement of healthy wide receivers for the first time in his career.

Both Julio Jones and AJ Brown are finally healthy, and the Bengals will find it difficult to stop them today.

Tannehill’s wife, Lauren, will be on hand to support the Titans today.

The two met while attending Texas A&M and eventually fell in love.

The couple, who just celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary earlier this month, appears to be doing well.

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

