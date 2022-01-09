TJ Watt and the Ravens: How the NFL World Reacts

The NFL World Reacts To The TJ Watt/Ravens Scandal

TJ Watt will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon with the goal of tying or breaking Michael Strahan’s all-time NFL single-season sack record.

Watt appeared to tie it early on.

The standout pass rusher for the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to take down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Watt now has the single-season record with Strahan after the play was initially ruled a sack.

NFL World Reacts To The T.J. Watt, Ravens Controversy

#Steelers pass-rusher TJ Watt tied the NFL single season sack record with a sack and forced fumble. Does this lock up DPOY? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

The official scorers did not give T.J. Watt a sack on that weird play, which was scored as an aborted snap and fumble. Still 1 away from tying the NFL record. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2022

False alarm: that will NOT be the Michael Strahan-tying sack. Bad snap, Tyler Huntley corrals it, gets up and TJ Watt is of course waiting. Watt takes down Huntley, but scorer says he was a runner. However… the ball shoots out, Watt gets a forced fumble and #Steelers recover it — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 9, 2022

Live look at the official scorer for the Steelers-Ravens game https://t.co/ggAXYmwxFSpic.twitter.com/LSa7O08DwO — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 9, 2022

Absolute elite spite by the Ravens official scorer. You don’t see them like this anymore https://t.co/SIjjJ9hDtt — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 9, 2022

TJ Watt takes down Huntley for what would be a record tying sack. Ravens scorer: pic.twitter.com/fhzU2BXB48 — Jack Allen (@JackAllenKXXV) January 9, 2022