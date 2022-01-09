TJ Watt is causing a stir in Baltimore this afternoon.

TJ Watt is the center of controversy in Baltimore this afternoon.

TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers needed one sack today to tie the NFL single-season record of 22.5.

He still has 21.5 sacks, one less than Michael Strahan, despite a bizarre play in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, for a brief moment, the fifth-year pro appeared to be tied with the current TV star.

An errant shotgun snap on 2nd-and-8 from the Ravens’ 46-yard line sent quarterback Tyler Huntley scrambling for the loose ball.

Huntley stood up and attempted to run after retrieving the pigskin, only to be tackled by Watt, who also knocked the ball out of his hands.

Pittsburgh recovered the ball and scored three points as a result of the turnover.

T.J. Watt was not given a sack on this play 🤨 (via @steelers)pic.twitter.com/vE5IxuDQ83 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2022