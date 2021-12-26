TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is said to be playing despite a serious injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Several star players appeared to be out of the game in the days leading up to it.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, both of the Kansas City Chiefs, have been placed on the ReserveCOVID-19 list.

Hill was successful in clearing protocol, while Kelce is still attempting to do so.

Kansas City isn’t the only team in this game that is having trouble keeping players on the field.

TJ Watt, the Steelers’ star pass rusher, has been plagued by injuries this season.

He’s also dealing with a new injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Watt suffered a couple of cracked ribs in last week’s win over the Titans, according to sources, a painful injury that did not limit his availability in practice this week,” Rapoport said.

