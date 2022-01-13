TJ Watt’s appeal to the NFL has been denied.

The NFL has reached a decision on TJ Watt’s appeal.

TJ Watt and Michael Strahan will be tied for the most sacks in a single season in the NFL.

Following an investigation into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ appeal, the league has decided to uphold its original ruling that Watt’s first-quarter hit on Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley was not a sack.

The final decision upholds Baltimore scorers’ original call of an “aborted snap and fumble.”

Breaking: NFL Makes Ruling On T.J. Watt Appeal

Inquiry from Steelers to league on possible TJ Watt sack not counted that was part of an aborted play has been ruled on. Watt will not be given additional sack. Remains tied with Michael Strahan at 22.5 for the single season record. Betting public was largely on Watt to break. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 12, 2022

T.J. Watt was not given a sack on this play 🤨 (via @steelers)pic.twitter.com/vE5IxuDQ83 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2022