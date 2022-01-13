Trending
Infosurhoy

TJ Watt’s appeal to the NFL has been denied.

0
By on Sports

The NFL has reached a decision on TJ Watt’s appeal.

TJ Watt and Michael Strahan will be tied for the most sacks in a single season in the NFL.

Following an investigation into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ appeal, the league has decided to uphold its original ruling that Watt’s first-quarter hit on Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley was not a sack.

The final decision upholds Baltimore scorers’ original call of an “aborted snap and fumble.”

Breaking: NFL Makes Ruling On T.J. Watt Appeal

Breaking: NFL Makes Ruling On T.J. Watt Appeal

Comments are closed.