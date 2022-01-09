TJ Watt’s taunting of Michael Strahan elicits a strong response from the NFL community.

TJ Watt, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-pro pass rush, has officially tied Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record set in 2001.

Late in the second half, Watt sacked Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley to tie the record at 22.5.

It enabled the Steelers to force the Ravens to kick a field goal, tying the game at three at halftime.

NFL World Reacts To T.J. Watt Tying Michael Strahan

NFL World Reacts To T.J. Watt Tying Michael Strahan

T.J. Watt ties Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season sack record 🙌 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/wSjeOItdrj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2022

TJ Watt tied the sack record and then got a knee to the sack (via @THEChrisMack) pic.twitter.com/z8rUxxuRov — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 9, 2022

“T.J. WATT…NFL HISTORY!” He has tied the single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks.pic.twitter.com/wO2Bkm39c2

(via @NFL) — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2022

Now TJ Watt has officially tied the NFL record with 22.5 sacks this season pic.twitter.com/zPbofYppFv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 9, 2022

TJ watt just tied Strahan. Has one more half to get a half-sack to break the record. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 9, 2022

And TJ Watt ties Michael Strahan’s sack record with 22.5. He did it in his 14th game of the season pic.twitter.com/r5VL5VnZeB — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 9, 2022

There’s the record. Can’t take that one away from him. TJ Watt now ties Michael Strahan’s official single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks on the season. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 9, 2022

Got the All-Time NFL Sack Record on one play, got kneed in the nuts on the next play. Life comes at ya fast @_TJWatt 😂😂 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 9, 2022