To a postgame question, Urban Meyer has a one-word reply.

In response to a postgame question, Urban Meyer has a one-word response.

The situation for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars continues to deteriorate.

On Sunday, the Jaguars were defeated 20-0 by the Titans.

With the loss, Jacksonville dropped to 2-11 on the season.

Meyer met with the media after the game, distraught.

Meyer was asked about his offensive line, which has been getting their “ass kicked” every week, according to a member of the press.

Meyer simply nodded and said, “yeah…” in response to the question.

A reporter tells #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer that his offensive line is not playing up to how much they’re getting paid. Meyer: “Yeah.”pic.twitter.com/c3ZGsoPQqe — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 12, 2021