To a postgame question, Urban Meyer has a one-word reply.

In response to a postgame question, Urban Meyer has a one-word response.
The situation for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars continues to deteriorate.
On Sunday, the Jaguars were defeated 20-0 by the Titans.
With the loss, Jacksonville dropped to 2-11 on the season.
Meyer met with the media after the game, distraught.
Meyer was asked about his offensive line, which has been getting their “ass kicked” every week, according to a member of the press.
Meyer simply nodded and said, “yeah…” in response to the question.
A reporter tells #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer that his offensive line is not playing up to how much they’re getting paid.
Meyer: “Yeah.”pic.twitter.com/c3ZGsoPQqe
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 12, 2021
Urban says he is confident he can win in the NFL. Hasn’t materialized the way he expected. “I knew this was somewhat of a build. I still get disappointed with our coaching staff and myself.”
— Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) December 12, 2021