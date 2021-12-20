In order to alleviate the fixture backlog caused by Covid, FA Cup third-round replays have been SCRAPPED, with games going straight to extra time and penalties.

To ease the fixture logjam caused by Covid, FA CUP third and fourth-round replays have been SCRAPPED.

The FA announced their decision on the same day that Premier League clubs decided to play through the holidays.

Matches have been rescheduled for a number of teams because of coronavirus outbreaks in their ranks.

However, these games will need to be played at some point in the future.

To make room for rescheduled matches, the FA has decided that third and fourth-round Cup ties will go straight to extra-time and penalties.

“The FA can confirm that replays have been removed in both the Third and Fourth Rounds of the 202122 Emirates FA Cup,” the statement said.

“This exceptional decision was approved by The FA Board on Friday, December 17, 2021, and was made in the wider interest of English football to alleviate the possibility of fixture congestion following several postponements in recent days and the continued uncertainty ahead due to COVID-19.”

“Ties in this season’s competition’s Third and Fourth Rounds will be played to a conclusion on the day, with extra-time and penalties if necessary.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“From the 202223 season onwards, replays of the Emirates FA Cup will be available up to and including the Fourth Round.”

The news will come as a relief to clubs that have been pushing for Premier League fixture postponements.

After losing several key players, including Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool proposed moving an entire round of fixtures during today’s crunch meeting.

Despite the support of other clubs, the idea was rejected due to the complexity of the situation.

There was also talk of postponing the season entirely, but due to the financial implications, none of the Premier League clubs were on board.

Despite the recent increase in cases, the majority of clubs have decided to continue playing over the holidays.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.