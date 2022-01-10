To avoid ‘looking like a punk,’ Mike Tyson ‘pushed the s*** out of’ WWF legend Stone Cold Steve Austin during a brawl.

It happened during a January 1998 episode of Monday Night Raw as part of the build-up to WrestleMania 14, and fans still talk about it.

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson was invited into the ring by promoter Vince McMahon to face The Texas Rattlesnake.

“I respect what you’ve done in the boxing world,” Stone Cold said, provoking ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet.’

“However, you’re messing with Stone Cold Steve Austin when you step into this ring, and that’s something you don’t do.”

“What I’m saying is that I want a piece of Mike Tyson’s ass… I can beat you any day of the week, twice on Sunday,” he said.

And after showing Tyson two middle fingers, the wrestling legend responds by brutally shoving him to the ring’s floor.

Austin has now revealed what was going on behind the scenes prior to the match in an interview published on Essentially Sports.

“I didn’t know what Mike was going to say,” he explained.

I had a general idea of what it was like.

“But it was just a deal where Mike went out and said what he said, and I flipped him off.”

“He had to push the s*** out of me because he’d look like a punk if he just barely pushed me.”

As a result, he yanked the s*** out of me.”

Iron Mike’s boxing license was revoked and he was fined £2.4 million for infamously biting a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a fight.

With declining ratings and a loss of advertisers, the WWE – then known as the WWF – was struggling to compete with rival promotion WCW that year, but Tyson’s involvement helped revitalize the franchise.