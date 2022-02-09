To commemorate the one-year anniversary of their takeover, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will buy 365 gin and tonics for Wrexham fans.

WREXHAM’S Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, paid for 365 gin and tonics for fans to commemorate the club’s one-year anniversary.

The actors have purchased 365 gin and tonics to commemorate their one-year ownership.

Fans may also be able to get a free drink if they visit The Turf Hotel, which is located adjacent to Wrexham’s famous Racecourse Ground.

“Dear Wrexham,” Reynolds and McElhenney wrote in a flyer shared on social media.

To begin, I’d like to express my gratitude for taking the time to read this flyer.

“We weren’t sure if these were ever looked at.

“Just a quick note to express my gratitude to each and every one of you on the occasion of our one-year anniversary with the club.

“We’ve never seen anything like it when it comes to Wrexham FC’s love and adoration.”

“That’s why behind the bar, we’ve got 365 Aviation Gin and Tonics.”

Have a drink on us.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Until we speak again, whether it’s via a hastily posted flyer or otherwise, cheers, Rob and Ryan.”

In a short period of time, Reynolds and McElhenney have established a positive relationship with the Wrexham supporters.

Despite their Hollywood celebrity, both are eager to interact with fans.

SPORTbible (@sportbible) shared a link to this post.

Reynolds signed the cast of a young fan who fell down the stairs and broke her leg.

“Don’t do that again,” the 45-year-old joked in response to the young girl.

Following the tragic death of Red Dragons midfielder Jordan Davies’ baby son, Reynolds and McElhenney donated £10,000 to charity.