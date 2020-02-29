To discuss the latest developments, UConn remembers students studying in Italy

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would hold an afternoon press conference to discuss the latest developments in coronaviruses.

Trump announced the plans in a tweet and said the press conference would be at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The announcement comes just hours after he announced to a South Carolina political rally on Friday that Democrats were using the virulent corona virus as a “joke” to harm him and his government.

“Democrats are politicizing the corona virus,” he said of a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Trump has hired Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

Here is the latest on the outbreak of COVID-19:

4 new virus cases reported on the west coast

Health officials in California, Oregon, and Washington State have reported four new obvious cases of the novel coronavirus, raising concerns about prevalence in communities on the west coast.

Authorities said three of the cases – an elderly woman from Northern California with chronic illness, a student in Everett, Washington, and a clerk at a school in Portland, Oregon – had not recently traveled overseas or had close contact with a traveler or an infected person.

In addition, health officials from Washington said a woman in her fifties in King County had tested positive for the virus after traveling to Daegu, South Korea, the site of a major coronavirus outbreak. She was treated in isolation at home.

Both cases in Washington were treated as “presumably positive”, meaning that they were not confirmed by the disease control and prevention centers.

The patient’s appearance in San Jose, California, “indicates that there is evidence of community transmission, but the extent is not yet clear,” said Dr. Sara Cody, health officer of Santa Clara County and director of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

“This case signals that it is now time to change our response to the novel coronavirus,” she said.

UConn remembers 88 foreign students from Italy

The University of Connecticut suspended its studies on board the program in Italy on Saturday and asked its 88 students there to return to the United States immediately.

UConn said on its website that it is responding to new guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that issued a warning level 3 on Friday recommending Americans to make all non-essential trips to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran due to avoid the coronavirus outbreak ..

UConn said its students in Italy would be given online and distance learning opportunities in the United States so that they could meet their academic needs.

China sees a slowdown in new infections

In China, where the outbreak started in December, new infections have slowed. On Saturday morning, 427 new cases and 47 further deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The city at the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, made up the majority of both.

New cases on mainland China have stabilized below 500 in the past four days, almost all in Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei.

Mauhowei, director of the National Health Commission, said at a press conference in Wuhan on Friday that the number of discharged patients far exceeded that of new arrivals. Wuhan now has more than 5,000 replacement beds in 16 temporary treatment centers.

The coronavirus outbreak infected over 84,000 people on Saturday morning, killing nearly 3,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

South Korea has had the most cases outside of China, and Iran has had the most deaths outside the nation.

The United States advises the Americans to rethink their trip to Italy

The Italian tourism industry suffered a severe blow when a US government adviser urged Americans to rethink entering the country due to the spread of a new virus.

“We have seen a slowdown in the number of Americans coming to Italy in the past few days,” said Bernabo Bocca, president of the Italian Federalberghi Hotel Association, in a statement on Saturday. “Now the last blow has come.”

The US Department of State issued a Level Three recommendation – the second highest warning level – for all of Italy late Friday, saying the CDC had recommended “avoid unnecessary travel.”

Other large countries have only issued warnings about certain areas of northern Italy where most cases of the new corona virus have been registered. Italy has confirmed almost 900 cases, by far the highest number outside of Asia. There were 21 deaths.

Every year more than 5.6 million Americans visit Italy, the second largest national group after the Germans according to the latest statistics. They represent 9% of foreign tourists in Italy. The Italian tourism association Assoturismo has estimated 90% of cancellations in Rome.

Frances prohibits indoor gatherings of more than 5 km

France prohibits all public gatherings of more than 5,000 people indoors to slow the spread of the corona virus.

Health minister Olivier Veran announced the measures following special government meetings on Saturday, France 24 reported. All public gatherings in the Oise region north of Paris are completely prohibited.

In addition, the Paris Half Marathon on Sunday is not taking place as planned.

“These measures are preliminary and will undoubtedly need to be changed over time,” said Véran. “These are restrictive measures and we hope they will continue for some time as we can use them to curb the spread of the virus.”

In France, two people died from the virus-related illness, a 60-year-old French teacher and an 80-year-old Chinese tourist.

California receives additional test kits

The California Department of Health announced on Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control would provide the state with enough kits to test up to 1,200 people a day for the COVID-19 virus.

The announcement followed a complaint from Governor Gavin Newsom to the federal health authorities that the state had already exhausted its first 200 test kits.

The WHO describes the virus risk as “very high”.

The outbreak of coronavirus spread worldwide on Saturday, a day after the World Health Organization raised its rating of coronavirus risk to “very high”.

“This is a reality check for every government on the planet: wake up. Get ready,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, on Friday.

Although China is most affected, there have been fewer new infections. 327 other cases were reported on Friday, for a total of 78,824. South Korea has had the most cases outside of China, and Iran has had the most deaths outside the nation.

Iran is preparing to test “tens of thousands”

Iran is preparing for the possibility that “tens of thousands” of people will be tested for the virus, as the number of confirmed cases increased again on Saturday, an official said, underlining fear at home and abroad of the Islamic outbreak Republic.

The virus and the COVID-19 disease it causes have killed 43 out of 593 confirmed cases in Iran, Ministry of Health spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said. The new toll means a jump of 205 cases – an increase of 150% compared to the 388 on the previous day.

The number of known cases compared to deaths would bring the virus mortality rate to over 7% in Iran, much higher than in other countries. These are concerned experts from the World Health Organization and elsewhere that Iran may not be reporting the number of cases that affect it now.

– AP

South Korea is asking citizens to stay inside

South Korea asked its citizens on Saturday to stay at home and avoid public gatherings to reduce the spread of the corona virus.

“We asked you not to attend public events this weekend, including a religious gathering or protest,” Deputy Health Minister Kim Kang-lip said during a briefing, Reuters said.

The Korean Medical Association also advised “social distancing”.

“Cancel all plans and avoid insignificant excursions as much as possible,” the group of doctors said, according to The Korea Herald.

South Korea added 813 new cases on Saturday, increasing the total to 3,150. 17 deaths from the virus have been reported.

