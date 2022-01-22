To fend off interest from Manchester City, Arsenal will ‘offer manager Mikel Arteta a new two-year contract with a massive pay rise.’

Arsenal is expected to offer MIKEL ARTETA a new two-year contract, despite Manchester City’s interest.

The 39-year-old, who was Pep Guardiola’s No. 2 at the Etihad, has a contract until 2023 with the Emirates.

As a result, his deal with City will expire at the same time as Guardiola’s.

Despite the fact that Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League in each of Arteta’s two seasons in charge, speculation is rife that he could succeed his Spanish compatriot at the Etihad.

Arteta will be offered a new contract before the end of the season, according to the Daily Mail.

They claim that the former Everton midfielder is enjoying his time at the club and would welcome talks to extend his contract.

Any extension will result in him receiving a raise on his £5 million-per-year salary in North London.

Arteta recently stated that he has not held any talks with Arsenal and that he is not considering his future.

“No, we haven’t discussed anything like that,” he said in his pre-match press conference before the 4-1 win over Leeds.

“I believe we have far more important priorities right now.”

“I’m not sure [if we’ll meet in the summer], and I’m not planning on it.”

“I’m just trying to get the best out of the team and deal with all of the situations we’re in right now.”

Things will unfold as they should.”

Guardiola has also spoken about his future ahead of City’s trip to Southampton on Saturday.

“I’m not good enough to think far away,” he admitted.

My future is always determined by my performance.

“So, we’ll play Southampton [on Saturday], then [carry on]and see what happens at the end of the season.”

“My decision [on when to leave City]will be made with the club,” he continued.

They’ve given me everything, so I’m not going to betray them.

Alternatively, you can harm them in any way.

That’s not going to go over well.

“We decided together to bring me here and to extend my contract twice [until now], and it will be the same [in the future]: it depends on how they feel about me and how I feel about myself in the club.”

“I no longer worry about what will happen in the future 24 hours a day.”

The season’s end is a long way away in football.”

