To help combat the growing number of Covid cases in Wales, all sporting events in the country will be held behind closed doors starting on Boxing Day.

The Welsh Government implemented the blanket ban as a result of the continued rise in Covid cases across the country.

As the Omicron variant causes havoc, the current rate is just over 550 cases per 100,000 people.

“Sporting events over the Christmas period are one of the big highlights of the year,” Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said.

“Unfortunately, the new Omicron variant is a significant development in the pandemic and has the potential to infect a large number of people.”

“We must do everything possible to safeguard people’s health and stop the spread of this terrible virus.”

“The advice is clear: we must act immediately in response to Omicron’s threat.”

We’re giving people as much notice as possible about these decisions.

“As soon as possible, the crowds will return.”

We want everyone to come out and enjoy their favorite sporting events.”

The latest restrictions are being reviewed’regularly,’ and a £3 million Spectator Sports Fund is being made available to clubs and venues affected.

The decision, which was made at midnight, will have an impact on a variety of sports, including football, rugby union, and horse racing.

Cardiff City were scheduled to play Coventry City on Boxing Day, but the game has been postponed due to Covid cases in the Bluebirds’ squad.

Similarly, the match between Newport County and Forest Green Rovers has been postponed, while Swansea fans can travel to South London to watch their team play Millwall.

They will be denied entry three days later when they host Luton.

Both Cardiff and Swansea have FA Cup third-round home ties that will now be played in front of empty stands.

The crucial United Rugby Championship match between Cardiff Blues and Scarlets on Boxing Day is also canceled, as is the other Welsh derby between Ospreys and Dragons.

More than 6,000 tickets were sold for Monday’s Welsh Grand National at Chepstow, but the gates will not open.

For the time being, things in England are proceeding as planned.

On Monday, the Premier League clubs voted against a holiday circuit breaker.

Teams will be required to play a match if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available, with Under-23s players drafted in as backup if necessary.

However, according to The Times, the Premier League may soon follow Wales’ lead and resume playing matches behind closed doors.